Sanford officer at center of domestic violence investigation placed on administrative leave, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford officer at the center of a criminal and domestic violence investigation was placed on administrative leave Thursday, police said.

The Casselberry Police Department notified Sanford police about the domestic violence investigation involving William Hamlin.

[TRENDING: Did you receive a $450 check in the mail from Gov. Ron DeSantis? Don’t throw it away, cash it | Flight hits ‘unexpected turbulence’ over Florida, sending 8 to hospital | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Hamlin was then immediately put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations, according to police.

“We will investigate every aspect of the incident and allegation,” Chief Cecil E. Smith said in a statement. “We ask for patience as we work through this process as we make every effort to be thorough and transparent with the outcome.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: