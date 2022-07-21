1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting at Sanford home, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – One person is dead and another is critically hurt after a shooting at a home in Sanford, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Anderson Circle, which is about a half mile away from Goldsboro Elementary School.

Sanford police said both victims are male but did not provide any names or ages.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the backyard of the home. No information was provided on who may have pulled the trigger.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

