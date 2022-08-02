Marion County gets new logo as leaders look to rebrand area, boost tourism

The theme of horses highlighted in the county's new logo which sports a large drawing of a horse alongside the words Ocala and Marion County.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The board of county commissioners in Marion County is looking to help boost the area’s tourism industry with a new logo.

Loretta Shaffer, the tourist development director for Marion County presented the new logo before the commissioners in Tuesday’s board meeting.

“It’s really telling our story in a concise way that showed the authenticity and the wonders of our outdoor playground was really the rationale behind the re-brand project,” Shaffer said.

Shaffer said the logo will now represent all the county has to offer. For example, the World Equestrian Center.

The theme of horses is highlighted in the county’s new logo which sports a large drawing of a horse alongside the words Ocala and Marion County.

“And so by being able to have an appealing and that classic and timely look for our logo really allows us to be more competitive on a global scale,” Shaffer said.

Shaffer said this re-branding effort will take some time to cement.

Over the next several weeks her team will be visiting various cities and stakeholders and collaborating on how to best advertise their respective areas.

A brand tool kit will be provided during each presentation which will highlight all outdoor activities the county has to offer.

“It allows for us to showcase our slice of heaven to those visitors who haven’t been here before,” Shaffer said. “But also share with those guests who have that experience of Marion County to be inspired to come back once again and try something new.”

