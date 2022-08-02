Orange County offering free school immunizations to kindergarteners and 7th graders until Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla – The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is offering free school immunizations for kindergarteners and seventh graders at an event on Saturday.

The students need to be enrolled in Orange County Public Schools to receive the free Tetanus-Diphtheria-Pertussis immunization, health officials said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The event will be happening at the OCPS Academic Center for Excellence, 701 W Livingston St., from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday.

No appointment is necessary, but a parent and/or guardian with a valid ID and the child’s completed consent forms must accompany the student, according to the health department.

Click here to get the forms.

Ad

Here is a list of what the Florida Department of Health recommends you know before you go:

Bring the child’s most recent shot record, child’s birth certificate, or government-issued ID.

The parent must attend with the child and bring a valid ID.

Parent/guardian consent is required.

Bring your own water and snacks.

No college vaccines.

No cost.

For more information, contact the Florida Department of Health in Orange County at 407-723-5004.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: