Back-to-school season: Here’s a list of events happening in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – Since back-to-school season is returning, here is a list of events happening around Central Florida that would help kids prepare to go back to the classrooms.

Some of the events begin on Wednesday, July 27, and run through August.

Brevard County

Melbourne

Back to School Drive

This event is a back-to-school supply giveaway for school-aged children. Supplies are limited to a first come, first served basis.

It will also offer free haircuts and food trucks.

The event will be held on July 29 at Joseph N. Davis Community Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit.

Back to School Carnival

Kids are going to be able to enjoy classic games like ring toss, obstacle course, dunk tank, sack race, bounce house, and other games.

The event will also be having free face painting, hotdogs, a truck display, and refreshments.

The activity will be held on July 27 at Eddie Lee Taylor, Sr. Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit.

Back 2 School Bash

The event will have a live DJ, balloon artist, tie-dye booth, face painter, and food trucks.

The activity will be held on Aug. 6 at Addison Village Club from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit.

Avenue Viera Back to School Bash

This event is having a DJ dance party, face painting, family activities, and vendors.

The back-to-school event will be on Aug. 6 at the Avenue Viera from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit.

Titusville

Back to School Bash: River Lanes

River Lanes Family Entertainment Center will be hosting its annual back-to-school event on July 30.

The event will be a drive-thru format where they will be supplying more than 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies for K-12 students.

This will be happening at River Lanes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit.

Merritt Island

YBE Back to School Pop-Up Shop

This event will be offering food trucks, free haircuts for kids, a school supply giveaway, and more.

The back-to-school activity will be on July 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 880 N Banana River Drive, Merritt Island, Florida, 32952.

For more information, visit.

Palm Bay

Brevard’s 2nd Annual Back to School Skin Fair

This event is offering free back-to-school facials for teens.

The free therapeutic face treatment is for ages 13-18.

This activity will be offering the service by appointment only.

8Esthethics will be having this offer from Aug. 1-15 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 6050 Babcock Street SE, Palm Bay, FL, 32909.

For more information, visit.

Cocoa

School Supply Giveaway

This event will be distributing school supplies with food, drinks, and fun for the whole family.

The event will be held at Provost Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 5.

For more information, visit.

The Supply Zone’s Back to School Blast-Off

This event will be providing free backpacks, school supplies, books, dental kids, eye screenings, diabetes tests, hygiene products, and other necessities to the first 2,000 students in attendance.

The back-to-school activity is on July 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Supply Zone for Teachers Clearlake Education Center.

In order to participate students must be enrolled in Brevard Public Schools and be enrolled in the free or reduced lunch program.

For more information, visit.

Flagler County

Palm Coast

Back to School Bash

Church on the Rock will be having a backpack giveaway with school supplies and raffle prizes.

The event will also be offering local vendors and a bouncy house.

This will be happening on Aug. 6 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Church on the Rock.

For more information, visit.

Lake County

Clermont

LCSO Project Kid Connect

This project offers a backpack and school supply giveaway, food, drinks, dunk-a-deputy, activities, and more.

The event will be held on July 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at South Lake District Office.

For more information, visit.

Eustis

Back to School Bash in the City of Eustis

The event will have free school supplies, children’s haircuts, free food, a bounce house, and more.

The back-to-school activity will be held on July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 250 Ferran Park Dr, Eustis, FL, 32726.

Back to School Bash at Hibbett Sports Eustis

This event will be having food, giveaways, games, raffles, gift cards, and school supplies.

The event will be held on July 30 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 2708 E. Burleigh Blvd, Eustis, FL, 32726.

For more information, call (352) 253-0077.

Leesburg

Citadel of Hope Leesburg Back to School Bash

This event will be having a dunk tank, bounce house, pizza, music, face painting, slip & slide obstacle course, and school supplies.

The activity will be held on July 30 at 1 p.m. at Citadel of Hope Ministries.

For more information, visit.

Back to School Bash

There will be a school supplies giveaway for the first 100 kids in line.

In order to receive a bag students must be 12 and under.

The event will be held at Lake Square Mall on Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information, visit.

Summer’s Over Block Party

This event will be having a waterslide, dunk tank, the Bassville Park Band, food, snow cones, and games.

The activity will be at GraceWay Family Ministry on Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit.

Mount Dora

Last Call End of Summer Fireworks and Concert in Mount Dora

This is the 2nd annual end-of-summer concert and fireworks.

It will be happening on July 30 from 6 p.m. tp 10 p.m. at Sunset Park.

For more information, visit.

Back to School Bash Mount Dora

This will be a fun afternoon filled with activities, school supply giveaways, haircuts, food, music, and more.

The event will be at Mount Dora High School Gymnasium on Aug. 7 from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit.

Back to School Water Bash Real Life Mount Dora

This event will be having inflatable water slides, free cream for kids, and more.

The activity will be happening at Real Life Church on Aug. 7 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit.

Whimsy Market’s Back to School Market in Mount Dora

This is a small business market that would be offering all the back-to-school supplies needed for the classroom.

It will be having 30 local vendors, including food trucks and sweet treats.

People can enter to win a free upgraded massage or facial when they donate a back-to-school item.

The event will be held at 1518 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora, Florida, 32757 on Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit.

Orange County

Apopka

Back to School Bash w/ Dream Alive

This is a free event that will be offering hot dogs, chips, drinks, backpacks, pencils, crayons, binders, notebooks, and pencil cases.

The activity will be at the Northwest Recreation Complex on July 31 at 11 a.m.

For more information, visit.

Back 2 School Backpacks Giveaway

This event is for Elementary school children only.

It will be offering backpacks full with free school supplies, activities, face painting, free kids yoga season, music, food, and more.

The event will be happening at 1412 Clarcona Road Apopka, FL 32703 on Aug. 6 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit.

Avalon Park

Back to School Bash

The Avalon Park Foundation will be collecting school supplies to hand out to students in the community.

The items will be dropped off at Encore or the Avalon Park YMCA before July 29.

The school supplies will be given out on July 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Encore at Avalon Park.

For more information, visit.

Orlando

Back to School - Orlando

This event will be having free backpacks with school supplies, electronic device raffles, Star 94.5 Broadcasting Live on Campus, a food truck, video game tournaments, program demonstrations, and campus tours available.

The activity will be happening at Florida Technical College - Orlando Campus on July 30 from 11 a.m. tp 1 p.m.

For more information, visit.

Back to School Back Pack Giveaway

It will be offering giveaways of backpacks with supplies. face painting and they will be selling food.

The event is first come, first served.

This is happening at Iglesia Nueva Vida de Orlando on July 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit.

Orlando Back-to-School Event

The event will be having a free book bag, supplies, tennis shoes, underwear, socks, free food, entertainment, and educational resources.

This will be happening at Lake Lorna Doone Park on July 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit.

Back to School Backpack and School Supply Drive

This event is for people to drop off school supplies for students in need.

The supplies can be dropped off at Grace Alive on July 31 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit.

Back to School Celebration

It will be offering free haircuts, music, games, prizes, swim tests, swimming, an education resource fair, and more.

The event will be held at South Orlando YMCA on July 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit.

Back to School/Client Appreciation Event

It will be offering free backpacks and school supplies.

The event will also have a live DJ, face painting, food, and refreshments on July 30 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 10783 Narcoossee Road

Orlando, FL 32832.

For more information, visit.

Winter Garden

Back to School Bash

New Day Christian Center will be having its annual back-to-school bash on July 30 at 9 a.m.

It will be offering backpacks with school supplies until supplies last.

For more information, visit.

Osceola County

Kissimmee

Back to School - Kissimmee

The event is offering free backpacks with school supplies, electronic device raffles, free back-to-school haircuts, ice cream, family activities, and more.

It will be happening at the Florida Technical College - Kissimmee Campus on July 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit.

Back to School Bash 2022

This event will be having free school supplies, backpacks, and fun.

This will be happening at 1514 Brack St., Kissimmee, FL 34744-3416 on July 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit.

Back2School Block Party School Supply Stroll

This back-to-school event will be happening at the Broadway Downtown Kissimmee,

It will be on Aug. 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. free of charge.

For more information, visit.

JTB Hope Foundation Annual Back to School Bash

This event will be having free school supplies, free haircuts, fun and more.

It will be at Kissimmee Lodge #68 on July 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit.

St. Cloud

Back-2-School Bash

This event will be offering free backpacks filled with school supplies on Aug. 6.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hopkins Park.

For more information, visit.

4th Annual Back2School Celebration

This celebration will be offering free backpacks with school supplies.

The event will be happening on Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Staples Plaza on 13th Street.

For more information, visit.

Seminole County

Altamonte Springs

12th Annual Back to School Expo

The event will be having tax-free clothing and school supplies.

This will be happening on Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Altamonte Mall.

For more information, visit.

Longwood

3rd Annual Back to School Event

This event will be offering free backpacks with school supplies, a gift card from Shoe Carnival, free haircuts, and more.

It will also be offering free food and snacks.

The event will be happening on July 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Longwood Community Building.

For more information, visit.

Oviedo

Oviedo Jeep Club Back-To-School Drive

This event will be a drop-off of school supplies for children in need.

The event will be happening on July 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oviedo Brewing Company.

For more information, visit.

Back 2 School Dillard’s Fashion Show

Dillards will be having a back-to-school fashion show with animals, popcorn, and community fun.

The event is free at the Dillard’s at the Oviedo Mall on July 30 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit.

Sanford

Back to School Bash

Students will be able to receive a $30 physical and free backpack on Aug. 1.

The event is at 4930 East Lake Mary Boulevard Sanford, 32771 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit.

Back to School Backpack Giveaway

This event will be a giving away supplies, resources, food, and fun.

The activity will be held at Bookertown Park on July 30 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit.

Winter Springs

Back to School Bash

This event will be giving out free school supplies to Seminole County students and teachers who register in advance.

It will also be having free haircuts and fun activities.

The event will be held at Trotwood Park on Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit.

Volusia County

Edgewater

EDGEfest Back to School Party

This event will be having a backpack & school supply giveaway.

The event will be held at Whistle Stop Park on Aug.6 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit.

Back to School Giveaway

Creative Change Counseling is hosting a skating party where they will be giving a free backpack.

The event organizer encourages people to register in advance.

This will be happening on Aug. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Rink.

For more information, visit.

DeBary

Back to School Bash

This event is a back-to-school party encouraging people to bring drinks and snacks.

It will also be offering pool and yard games.

The event is on Aug. 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 305 Glen Club Dr, DeBary, FL 32713-2348.

For more information, visit.

Deltona

Back to School Safety Fair

The Deltona Fire Rescue will be offering free supplies and resources to prepare for the upcoming school year.

The event will be happening on Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Center at Deltona.

For more information, visit.

Orange City

Back-to-School Supply Drive

This event will be happening on July 28 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It will be at Riverwalk Plaza.

For more information, visit.

Ormond Beach

Back to School Sunday

The event will be offering haircuts for kids and backpacks.

This will be happening on Aug. 7 at Calvary Christian Center - Kids Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, visit.

