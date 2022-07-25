Magic is in the air at Harry Potter-themed LeakyCon in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando residents won’t need Floo powder or an “Outstanding” mark in their Apparition class to get to this magical convention.

LeakyCon, the event that celebrates all things Harry Potter, is being held at the Orange County Convention Center from July 29-31.

Witches, wizards and Muggles are all welcome to the Harry Potter fanbase’s hours of panels, programs and performances put on at the Orlando center.

On select days, fans will even get the chance to meet some famous faces from the “Harry Potter” film franchise, including Devon Murray (who played Seamus Finnegan), Afshan Azad (who played Padma Patil), Sean Biggerstaff (who played Oliver Wood), Josh Herdman (who played Gregory Goyle), Chris Rankin (who played Percy Weasley) and Stanislav Yanevski (who played Victor Krum).

Fandom creators Chanel Williams (@chanwills) and Cherry Wallis (@cherrywallis) will also appear Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Bryn Court, a sculptor for the film series, will be in attendance on Saturday and Sunday.

The event will also be celebrating the birthday of the Boy Who Lived himself with featured podcasts, Wizard Rock and lots of vendors.

Ticket prices run from $69 to $399, depending on which pass you select.

For more information about the three-day event, click here.

