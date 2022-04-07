Accio Harry Potter fans: LeakyCon coming to Orlando this July

ORLANDO, Fla. – Witches, wizards and Muggles alike are all welcome at LeakyCon Orlando 2022, which is coming to the Orange County Convention Center in July. Consider this your Hogwarts acceptance letter that got lost in the mail all those years ago.

From July 29-31, you won’t need to grab your broomsticks or Floo powder to travel into the magical world of Harry Potter.

All weekend long, fans from around the globe are invited to participate in the world’s largest Harry Potter convention, complete with panels, performances and special guests from the film series.

Sean Biggerstaff, who played Gryffindor Quidditch captain Oliver Wood in the film franchise, is making his LeakyCon debut and will be joined by Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley; Stan Yanevski, who played Viktor Krum; Josh Herdman, who played Gregory Goyle; fandom creators Chanel Williams, @chanwills0 on TikTok and Cherry Wallis of YouTube fame.

Fans can enjoy photo opportunities and autograph signings with the special guests as well as panel interviews and in-depth discussions about the books and films. Additionally, wizard rock bands and live recordings of fan-favorite podcasts will provide attendees with entertainment for hours.

To purchase tickets and find out more about what to expect, click here. Tickets that were purchased for the 2021 event, which was delayed due to COVID-19, are still valid.