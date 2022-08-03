Seminole County closing Emergency Rental Assistance Program

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – After providing help for more than 17 months, Seminole County is closing its Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The county made the decision to shut down the application portal at 5 p.m. Wednesday because of a lack of funding.

Carrie Longsworth, who is the community assistance manager, said there was an influx of applicants for rental assistance after the OUR Florida Rental Assistance Program closed.

“We are coming to a point where we don’t have enough funds to assist everyone that’s applying,” Longsworth said.

According to county officials, $19 million in federal grants has been distributed since the program began on March 1, 2021. The funds have been used to help 3,121 income-restricted households with negative financial impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Seminole County ERAP has approximately $2.5 million remaining, according to officials.

While workers helped last-minute applicants Wednesday, they also directed families to the county’s regular rental assistance program.

“The program is running now as well, so it will continue to run. That program does not run out of funding,” Longsworth said. “If you need assistance, it’s always best to apply early. Up to a month before your rent is due.”

For details about Seminole County’s community assistance, call 407-665-2300 or click here.

