Marion County to host free back-to-school vaccine event for students

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials in Marion County are hosting a free vaccination event for students Saturday ahead of the upcoming school year.

The Florida Department of Health in Marion County will be hosting the event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its main office, 1801 SE 32nd Ave. in Ocala. before the school district opens back up on Aug. 10.

According to the department, no appointment is necessary.

Health officials said K-12 students entering, attending or transferring to Florida public or private schools must receive the following vaccinations:

Four or five doses of DTaP (Diphtheria-tetanus-acellular pertussis) series

Four or five doses of inactivated polio vaccine

Two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine

Three doses of the Hep B vaccine

One Tetanus-diphtheria-acellular pertussis (or Tdap) vaccine (mandatory for all students entering 7th grade)

Two doses of the varicella (or chicken pox) vaccine. The varicella vaccine is not required if the student’s health care provider can supply the Marion health department documentation of previous varicella disease infection.

Health officials in Marion County said it will continue to provide free vaccines for all children up to 18 years old until Aug. 12. Those not receiving shots at the Saturday event can receive free vaccinations at the health department’s Ocala office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Parents or guardians with questions about what vaccines their children have received or need can contact the department’s immunizations staff or obtain a copy of their shot records by visiting the main office.

For more information about the vaccination event or vaccination records, please contact the department by calling 352-629-0137 or emailing dlchd42immunizations@FLHealth.gov.

