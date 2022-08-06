81-year-old man hurt in officer-involved shooting after firing gun during medical call, Clermont police say

CLERMONT, Fla. – An officer-involved shooting Friday night put an 81-year-old man in the hospital after he fired a gun and drew a law enforcement presence to his residence while first responders tended to a medical call placed by his wife, according to the Clermont Police Department.

The Clermont Fire Department and EMS at 8:15 p.m. responded to the call in the 1400 block of W. Highway 50, where the man brandished a firearm shortly after crews’ arrival and began firing it, police said.

According to a news release, the firefighters and paramedics left the scene immediately to seek safety, where they then called police.

Clermont officers were shot at as soon as they arrived, police said. The man stopped shooting upon being struck by an officer who returned fire, the release stated.

No officers, firefighters or paramedics were injured in the shooting, police said. The man was hospitalized and is reportedly in stable condition, while his wife — who police said was relocated to a safe area — suffered no injuries, according to the release.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting, police said. Following FDLE protocol, the officer who shot the man was placed on paid, administrative leave pending the investigation.

