Clermont police search for missing 17-year-old girl

Heavyn Harleen Kies, 17, who was last seen Saturday, July 30, in Clermont.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Clermont Police Department on Sunday said its officers had begun searching for a missing 17-year-old girl considered a runaway, according to a news release.

Heavyn Harleen Kies was last seen at 5:23 p.m. Saturday at the Lifestream Youth Center, located at 2120 N. Don Wickham Drive in Clermont, police said.

Kies was wearing a teal blue shirt, short denim shorts, black socks and black slippers at the time, the release states. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs 125 pounds, police said. Additionally, Kies is reportedly missing two front teeth and was described as “very skinny.”

Anyone with information on Kies’ whereabouts was urged to contact the department’s detective division at (352) 394-5588, or 911 in case of an emergency.

