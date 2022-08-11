📷Parents, students share back-to-school photos

ORLANDO, Fla. – As school starts up again in Central Florida, we want to hear all about your experiences. You can share photos and videos with a short description on our Pins page. Your photos and videos may end up on air during our newscasts.

From staffing shortages to low pay to a raft of new requirements and rules, the upcoming school year is starting with various challenges.

WHY I TEACH: View videos in this story

For the past couple of weeks, we’ve asked our local teachers, “Why do you teach?” Now, News 6 is sharing their stories.

Many said they teach because they are passionate about educating the next generation -- and they love their students.

Watch the videos therein to see all the reasons why teachers choose to educate your children.