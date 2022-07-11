90º

TELL US: Why do you teach?

Share your story in survey below

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

It's time to inspire. (Pixabay)

Leading up to the 2022-23 school year, News 6 wants to highlight Central Florida teachers.

It’s more than just accolades and accomplishments. We’re asking teachers from pre-K all the way through high school to share their why.

It may seem like a simple question. Why do you teach?

But we know we’re going to find more than just simple answers. And News 6 wants its viewers to know the impact Central Florida teachers are going to have on the upcoming school year.

Tune in to the 4 p.m. newscast starting Aug. 1, when we will bring our teachers’ stories to life.

