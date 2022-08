Two people are dead after a crash on County Road 415 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 43-year-old man has died following a crash along US-1 in Volusia County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was traveling southbound near South Ridgewood Avenue north of Harbor Road when his vehicle ran off the road while negotiating a right-hand curve.

The car then struck multiple trees, according to troopers.

The man was later pronounced dead at Halifax Health Medical Center, troopers said.