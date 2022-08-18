Your Florida Daily: Killer oysters

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, August 18, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily.

A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said.

Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as he and other officers closed in a suspect wanted for an earlier robbery in nearby Broward County, police said. The suspect was also shot and died at the scene.

His family had remained by his side at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A man is banned from Walt Disney World after getting into a fight while in line for “Toy Story Mania”, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest report shows Ramon Aponte Jr. was standing in line with his family last month when two teenagers cut in line and starting ransacking the 3D glasses bin. The report shows Aponte asked them to stop, and after the teens got in his face and starting cursing, Aponte started a punching match.

The fight spilled out of the building where a teen was shoved to the ground, deputies say. Aponte was charged with child abuse and taken to jail.

The teens were also banned from Disney World.

A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters, the AP reported.

A Pensacola man reporetedly died the same way this month after buying oysters from a marketplace. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Vibrio bacteria doesn’t make an oyster look, smell, or taste any different. Infections linked to the bacteria are common in oysters and raw seafood during the summer months when water temperatures are warmer, University of West Florida Professor Robert “Wes” Farr told the Pensacola News Journal.

A Completely Random Florida Fact

The oldest elevator in Florida is located in the lobby of The Blanche Hotel in Lake City. It was built in 1902 by Frank Pierce Milburn.

Many notable guests stayed there including Al Capone and Johnny Cash. The hotel was renovated in 2018 but some of the original elevator shaft still remains.

