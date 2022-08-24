94º

Serving Those Who Served: We want to hear from you

News 6 wants to get results for Central Florida veterans

Tara Evans, Executive Producer

In this photo made on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2012 an American flag flies over Point State Park in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic, Associated Press)

News 6 is committed to getting results for Central Florida veterans, so we want to hear from you.

Are there issues you’re currently facing that you’re having trouble with?

Have you faced issues before you have been able to resolve yourself? How did you do it?

What kinds of stories related to veterans and the military do you want to hear?

Are you a caregiver or loved one of a veteran that needs help or support?

Do you know any inspirational veterans or organizations that serve veterans you think News 6 needs to know about?

Let us know below so we can best serve you.

