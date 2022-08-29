90º

Local News

Man found dead in Marion County home

Deputies responded to NE 134th Place in Citra

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Marion County Sheriff's Office responds to fatal assault. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found dead Sunday morning in a Citra home, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded to NE 134th Place after receiving reports that someone was killed during an assault.

Deputies arrived and found a man dead inside the home. Officials have not said how the man died.

The sheriff’s office said “all individuals involved in the incident are accounted for.” It is not clear whether any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

