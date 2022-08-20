Marion County deputies seek armed carjacker who stole vehicle in Pizza Hut parking lot

Marion County deputies are looking to identify a person of interest in an armed carjacking that took place Wednesday in Ocala.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a person suspected of stealing a car and threatening a teen with a gun in a Pizza Hut parking lot on Wednesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The armed carjacking took place at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Pizza Hut located on SE Maricamp Road in Ocala, investigators said in a Facebook post.

According to deputies, a woman entered the store after she and her teenage son drove to the chain restaurant to get food. Authorities then said the individual pictured above came up to the car, pointed a gun at the teen and told him to get out.

The person of interest then got in the vehicle and drove off, and deputies later located the vehicle abandoned on the side of the road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the suspected armed carjacker’s identity is asked to submit anonymous tips at Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867 or at at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward, deputies said.

