VIDEO: Officers chase stolen vehicle through Marion County, police say

OCALA, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department released dashboard camera footage Wednesday showing a car chase last week that police said ran throughout Marion County.

After a person in Ocala left their Mazda unlocked with the keys inside while visiting a friend’s home, Dale Shrewsbury, 35, got into the Mazda and stole it, police said.

Nearly an hour later, officers found the vehicle near the 4900 block of East Silver Springs Boulevard, and officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, according to the police department.

However, instead of pulling over, Shrewsbury fled from officers, leading to a vehicle pursuit throughout Ocala and Marion County by both officers and deputies, police said.

According to police, the chase went through many roadways in the city and county, including State Road 40, Baseline Road, Southeast Maricamp Road, Southeast 44th Avenue Road, Southeast 41st Court and U.S. Highway 441.

During the chase, Shrewsbury drove recklessly and ran several cars off the road, police said.

Eventually, Shrewsbury drove down a dirt road into a wooded area near Southeast 73rd Street and Southeast 36th Avenue, and officers were forced to continue the pursuit on foot due to the pathway being too narrow for patrol cars, police said.

Police said that “within just a few seconds” of officers losing sight of the Mazda, a K-9 deputy spotted the stolen car and began his own pursuit.

Shrewsbury continued to flee from law enforcement and drove through residential yards and several fences, but the deputy was eventually able to conduct a PIT maneuver to stop the car near the 5300 block of Southeast 41st Court, police said. According to police, the deputy was able to arrest Shrewsbury with the help of Marion County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Jet.

In total, police said the pursuit last about 21 minutes.

Shrewsbury was given medical treatment and taken to jail, police said. He faces charges for auto theft, aggravated fleeing and eluding, several counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, and driving with a suspended license.

