👨‍🔧 Bionic Me exhibit inspires future generation of prosthetic engineers

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Bionic Me exhibit at the Orlando Science Center has interactive elements that help educate adults and children, inspiring the future innovators of technology that helps improve mobility.

Dr. Jeff Petrie is an orthopedic reconstruction surgeon with AdventHealth and said he sees patients ranging from teens to seniors.

“People who may play pickleball, tennis, golfing and running. What I tend to see is issues with the knees and the hips and patients coming in with arthritis or early symptoms of arthritis,” Petrie said. “It’s important to do some stretching and strengthening.”

While Petrie performs surgeries like hip replacements to improve mobility and reduce pain, there is some tech helping others get around like exoskeletons and prosthetics, technology highlighted in the Bionic Me exhibit at the Orlando Science Center.

“This is a marriage of science and technology to make the human experience better and decrease pain,” Petrie said.

Interactive exhibits demonstrate the design and biomechanics behind prosthetics. You can step into an exoskeleton consisting of motors and metal frames that mimic bones and joints. The technology increases movement, strength and endurance.

You can also race against a Paralympian and learn about sports prosthetics, technology creating innovative solutions to bone loss and paralysis. These exhibits may inspire children, Petrie said.

“I think that leads to the next generation of people who are innovating this kind of technology,” Petrie said.

The Bionic Me exhibit runs through Sept. 5 at the Orlando Science Center located at 777 E Princeton Street in Orlando.

There are opportunities to get free admission if you are a Bank of America and Merrill cardholder.

The first full weekend of every month, Bank of America and Merrill and Private Bank credit and debit cardholders can receive free admission to Orlando Science Center on Saturdays and Sundays through the Museums on Us program.

About Museums on Us

Museums on Us weekends includes access to Orlando Science Center’s four floors or exhibits and experiences such as giant-screen films, workshops in The Hive: A Makerspace (ages 8+), and so much more!

Eligibility

Offer is open to all Bank of America and Merrill Lynch debit and credit card holders and is valid for one complimentary general admission per cardholder.

To gain free entry, present your Bank of America or Merrill Lynch card and a photo ID at Guest Services upon arrival. Non-cardholders, including children, are not eligible for free admission.

Both the credit or debit card and matching photo ID must be presented at the time of the visit to gain free entry.

