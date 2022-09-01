Orlando City triumphs 3-2 over Seattle Sounders

(Phelan M. Ebenhack, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Orlando City came out on top with a 3-2 finish against the Seattle Sounders Wednesday night.

Albert Rusnak managed to score a goal at the 26′ mark during the first half, bringing the Sounders into an early lead.

While the rest of the match’s first half was relatively uneventful, with neither side scoring any points, the post-halftime segment of the game really amped things up.

Sounders scored another goal at the 52′ mark thanks to their No. 9 striker, Raul Ruidiaz. However, it wasn’t long afterward that City’s Facundo Torres nabbed a comeback goal one minute later at 53′.

As both teams battled for supremacy, City’s Ercan Kara received a penalty goal kick at 68′, evening the scores at 2-2.

The match eventually went into extra time, though City’s defender Kyle Smith cleaned up with an assist from Torres, bringing the match to a close at 90+1′.

City’s next game is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m.