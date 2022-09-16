Man in Palm Coast found with enough fentanyl to kill over 100,000 people, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. – A 52-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after deputies found him with enough fentanyl to “potentially kill over 100,000 people,” according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Adrian Rivers was found with 219 grams of fentanyl and 533 grams of marijuana, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy smelled marijuana in the car while speaking with the driver during the stop. Rivers, who was in the passenger seat, told the deputy that he had smoked marijuana about an hour prior to the stop but had a medical marijuana card allowing him to do so, according to the sheriff’s office.

A check of Rivers’ card showed it was no longer active, investigators said.

Deputies said they found Adrian Rivers, 52, with 219 grams of fentanyl and 533 grams of marijuana. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they then searched the vehicle, finding the drugs inside a gray backpack that also held business cards with Rivers’ name on them.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found out Rivers was a fugitive with two active warrants for violating probation for cocaine possession in Volusia County and a writ of bodily possession in Orange County.

Rivers was arrested and is currently being held without bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, deputies said.

He faces felony charges of trafficking in fentanyl and possession of marijuana with intent to sell, along with violating his probation.

“Sometimes, the small things lead to big things,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a release. “In this case, we seized enough fentanyl to kill over 100,000 people or the entire cities of Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell combined.”

While this is Rivers’ first arrest in Flagler County, he’s previously been sentenced for crimes committed in Orange, Duval and Volusia counties, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said Rivers was previously sentenced for crimes including grand theft auto, forgery, selling cocaine, burglary, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

