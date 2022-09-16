Man sought in Apopka shooting that prompted lockdown at nearby high school, police say

One person was injured in a shooting near Apopka High School Friday afternoon, prompting a lockdown on the campus, police said.

APOPKA, Fla. – One person was injured in a shooting near Apopka High School Friday afternoon, prompting a lockdown on the campus, police said.

The campus, located at 555 Martin St., was locked down until around 2:40 p.m. due to the shooting’s “close proximity to the school,” according to the Apopka Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened on West Summit Street and North Maine Avenue. Police said the victim was found and taken to the hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

The department said the victim told officers the man who shot them was in a light blue van with damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Apopka police chief Michael McKinley said while searching the area, officers found a van matching the description south of Apopka High School. Because it was within the time of student release, McKinley said the school was placed on lockdown for safety reasons.

“Once we cleared the situation with the van, the high school secure condition was released,” he said.

When asked whether police located the suspected shooter, McKinley said “not at this time.”

“We are still in an active investigation. We have a family we may believe is involved, but we’re still investigating,” he said.

He said the investigation is still in the early stages, so there is limited information available.

