Gov. DeSantis announces nearly $30M to support workforce education in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on Friday afternoon to announce funding for workforce education aimed at supporting the space industry.

“I set a goal to make Florida the best state in the nation for workforce education by 2030 — and we are doing that by making investments that expand opportunity and meet industry needs,” DeSantis said. “Currently there are over 91,000 manufacturing and aerospace technology-related jobs on the space coast and this $30 million investment will build more opportunities for Floridians.”

The funds include $11.5 million for to expand and support machining, welding, manufacturing and avionics training programs at Eastern Florida State College, Daytona State College, and Indian River State College, according to the governor’s office.

It also includes $6.4 million to develop and expand machining and welding, aerospace, cybersecurity, and electrical apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs at those schools and an additional $3 million to support IT education, the governor’s office said.

He was joined by DEO Secretary Dane Eagle, Senior Chancellor of Education Henry Mack and CareerSource Florida CEO Michelle Dennard.

This comes a day after DeSantis announced funds to boost workforce training. Dennard joined him for that announcement as well.

This news briefing also comes as the governor finds himself under national scrutiny after taking credit for sending two planes with migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

