News 6, Centra Care partner to offer free flu shots. Here’s when and where

News 6 and Centra Care are partnering once again to offer free flu shots to the Central Florida community. There will be three events in October for those who would like to receive a flu shot.

Centra Care will host the events at these locations:

Colonial Town Centra Care -- Monday, Oct. 10, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

New Horizon West Centra Care -- Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

New Ocoee Centra Care -- Thursday, Oct. 13, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

