75º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

News 6, Centra Care partner to offer free flu shots. Here’s when and where

3 events held in October

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: News 6, Centra Care, Flu
News 6 and Centra Care are partnering once again to offer free flu shots to the Central Florida community. There will be three events in October for those who would like to receive a flu shot.

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 and Centra Care are partnering once again to offer free flu shots to the Central Florida community.

There will be three events in October for those who would like to receive a flu shot.

Centra Care will host the events at these locations:

  • Colonial Town Centra Care -- Monday, Oct. 10, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • New Horizon West Centra Care -- Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • New Ocoee Centra Care -- Thursday, Oct. 13, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email