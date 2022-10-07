Deputies identify Marion County man as missing endangered

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies announced that a Marion County man was missing endangered Thursday evening, urging people to be on the lookout.

George Bastian, 56, was last seen leaving his home at 12589 SE 80th Ave. in Summerfield on Sept. 29, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Bastian was driving his white Ford F-150 pickup truck with a license plate reading “5939XD,” deputies said.

According to the department, Bastian previously suffered from a brain aneurysm, had diminished cognitive functioning and had not been taking his prescribed medications, which caused concern for his safety.

Anyone with information on Bastian or his vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.