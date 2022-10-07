SBA opens Business Recovery Center in Seminole County for hurricane victims

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that it will operate a mobile Business Recovery Center for Seminole County starting Friday.

Officials said that staff at the center will help Floridians with applying for the SBA disaster loan program to receive assistance with losses from Hurricane Ian.

According to the SBA, the center is located at 230 E. 1st St. in Sanford and is set to open Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. From there, it is set to remain open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The center joins others in Lee, Hillsborough, Collier and Sarasota Counties in helping Florida residents with these loan applications. For a full list of locations, click here.

In addition, officials said SBA staff will also be present at all FEMA recovery centers. To find a FEMA recovery center near you, click here.

