Tuesday’s sunset will be last one at 7 p.m. for next 5 months

Have you noticed the change of season — not just the lower temperatures, but the earlier sunsets?

Each night it gets earlier and earlier, and Tuesday’s sunset will be at 7:00 p.m.

That means tonight’s sunset will be the last evening the sun will go down in the 7 o’clock hour for the next five months.

As we “fall back” on Sunday, Nov. 6, sunset times will shift dramatically to 5:38 p.m. with the earliest sunset occurring in early December at 5:28 p.m.

For those looking for more daylight hours, the time begins growing again by January.

Through the month of October, we typically lose about a minute or more of daylight each day.

This is your reminder to enjoy these evenings by taking that extra walk or bike ride while you still have the time.

