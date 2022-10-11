Winter Park church volunteers take relief supplies to hurricane victims in southwest Florida

Action Church in Winter Park is working to send donations to southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Volunteers woke up extra early on Tuesday to be at the parking lot outside of Action Church in Winter Park. One by one, they loaded up 34 pallets full of relief supplies into two trucks.

The donations will be going to victims of Hurricane Ian down in southwest Florida.

“We got hygiene products, we got cleaning products, we got generators, we have gas cans, we have water, we have energy packs as far as like Gatorade and nonperishable items as well,” Pastor Eddie Rivera said.

Rivera said volunteers have been getting results in Central Florida doing several projects which involve removing drywall for flood victims, cleaning debris and cutting trees.

“A long time ago, we made a point to really just be a church about action and when people are hurting, when people are in need, we just want to be the church that will be there for them,” Rivera said.

Church member and volunteer Darwin Brascomb said his father, who lives in Pine Hills, was also affected by Ian and though he’s worried about the situation, Brascomb wanted to help other families who lost everything too.

“You make the choice. It’s all about perspective. You can get caught up with what you’re going through, or you can go and try to help somebody else and how it happens is, as you go out and help somebody else, God will help you lead and that’s what’s happened,” Brascomb said.

Eight volunteers departed from Winter Park on Tuesday and will distribute the supplies at Awaken Church in North Port. Then they will head to Next Level Church in Fort Myers on Wednesday.

