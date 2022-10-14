Petrifying prose you can read this fall

The weather is cooling down this week, which presents the perfect opportunity for horror novel junkies to really get into the Halloween spirit and enjoy a scary good book.

We’ve compiled a list of anything ranging from old school prose to creepy new novels just released this year.

These will be sure to satisfy your craving for something truly chilling.

Burnt Offerings by Robert Marasco

Published in 1973.

This unsettling American horror novel follows the Rolfe family as they rent a house for the summer, with the condition that the property owner’s elderly mother gets to live in the apartment on the top floor of the house. When they learn of the terrifying nature of the home and begin to have unique experiences and personality changes, there seems to be no escape in sight.

You can purchase a copy of your own by clicking here

John Dies at the End by David Wong

Originally published in 2001 as an online web story and was later adapted into a comic horror novel for publication in 2007.

Two college drop outs, John and Dave, are tasked with saving not only their town, but the whole world from a series of paranormal invasions. The pair attend a party and partake in a mysterious drug nicknamed “soy sauce.” They later learn everyone at the party except for them turned up either missing or dead.

The fourth novel of this series comes out this fall. Buy the first in the series by clicking here.

Doctor Sleep by Stephen King

Published in 2013.

Reading a Stephen King novel around Halloween time is practically a given. This novel is the sequel to King’s iconic book “The Shining,” and who wouldn’t want to follow the recent happenings of Danny Torrance as he is tasked with saving a 12-year-old girl from a tribe of murderous paranormal entities. King also touches on themes of addiction, recovery and nostalgia.

Click here to purchase a hardcover, paperback or electronic copy.

The Butcher by Laura Kat Young

Published September 2022.

This brand new novel is hot off the printing press. Lady Mae must inherit her mother’s gruesome job as The Butcher after she gets murdered for refusing to kill a child. This story is full of gore and all the creepy topics that you’d want out of a spooky season read.

Find out whether Lady Mae escapes and starts her new life on the run or whether she seeks vengeance for her mothers death by clicking here

Tiny Nightmares: Very Short Stories of Horror by Lincoln Michel

Published in 2020.

This one doesn’t necessarily fall under the classification of novels as it is technically a collection of short stories. If you can’t pay attention for more than a handful of pages this one is perfect for you. Pick it up and read a few stories before bed, just make sure that the tales of ghosts, ghouls and real-world horror don’t haunt your brain.

Buy your own copy of these bloodcurdling stories by clicking here

Something Wicked This Way Comes by Ray Bradbury

Published in 1962.

Bradbury’s literary expertise shines through in this 1962 classic horror novel that critics have praised him for. Supernatural elements along with symbolism of fear, loneliness and aging perfectly accompany themes of power to incite a truly fearful way with words.

Through uses of imagery and allegory, this plot follows two friends as they encounter a nightmarish carnival that has invaded their quaint midwestern town in Illinois. When the boys meet the ringleader, Mr. Dark, they become suspicious of his true purpose.

Click here to check it out yourself.

The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward

Published in 2021.

This story follows a family : a teenage girl who isn’t allowed outside, a man who drinks alone in front of his television and an inconspicuous house cat who loves reading the Bible and taking cat naps.

Find out what happens to this family and satisfy your spooky season need for a chilling novel by clicking here.

