Orlando-area haunted houses, trails to check out this spooky season

ORLANDO, Fla. – From haunted houses, trails or drive-thru haunts, we have various options to check out in October. Here are some Orlando-area frights you can experience:

Altamonte Springs

A Petrified Forest on Altamonte Drive is open through the end of October. They offer a variety of options for guests who may want to just enjoy food and those who want the “full wrath” of the trails. Click here to learn more.

Kissimmee

While this haunted house is open year-round, spooky season is the perfect time to experience Mortem Manor. The haunted house features “two floors of state-of-the-art special effects, live actors and scares around every corner,” according to its website. Tickets are only sold at the gate, but you can still check out prices online.

Orlando

The Haunted Road, described as “an infamous showcase of eerie happenings and spine-chilling phantom sightings,” is welcoming guests through Nov. 6. The drive-thru attraction features an all-new 30-minute route “stopping at the murder sites of infamous serial killers” off Lake Pickett Road. For tickets and more information, click here.

Scream N’ Stream is a haunted drive-thru experience at the Florida Mall. It features live performers and pyrotechnic effects, according to its website. There are seven horror zones for guests to drive through. Tickets are per person, click here to learn more.

Plant City

The outdoor haunted trail features three outdoor haunted trails, two new escape games, live entertainment and more. Make your way through the woods. Click here to learn more.

Winter Springs

Face the Fear is kicking off Oct. 21 offering small groups a chance to investigate a frightening crash site in a new storyline called Nope & Never.

The attraction is at the campus of The Church at 434 for two weekends only, so be sure to check it out while you can. Click here to learn more.

If you have a haunted house or trail you would like added to this story, be sure to send an email to web@wkmg.com.

