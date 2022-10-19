Drop-off site for Hurricane Ian debris opening in New Smyrna Beach

New Smyrna Beach drop off site for Hurricane Ian debris opening Oct. 20

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla – As part of an ongoing effort to ease the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the City of New Smyrna Beach will open a site to drop off storm debris.

The site will be open daily, weekends included, starting Thursday, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 495 Industrial Park Ave.

Residents must unload their own debris and empty bagged waste. Also, they must bring proof of residency.

“Residents are encouraged to bring separated yard and construction & demolition debris but are asked to not include electronic waste, tires, or large appliances,” the City of New Smyrna Beach said on a press release.

Those with household hazardous waste can drop it off on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to noon at 124 Industrial Park Ave.

The city will continue clearing curbside debris throughout the city with its disaster response trucks. To date, the city has cleared over 46,000 cubic yards of debris and counting, according to NSB’s press release.

Residents can call the citizen information center at (386) 402-7675 if they have any questions.

