Sketch released of human remains found at Flagler County construction site

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office released two facial reconstruction sketches Wednesday of a man whose skeletal remains were found at a construction site in July.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office released two facial reconstruction sketches Wednesday of a man whose skeletal remains were found at a construction site in July.

Investigators said the man is believed to be of African-American descent between the ages of 35 and 50, however, no other physical indicators have been determined as of yet.

[TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach | Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in De Leon Springs State Park | VOTE: Help Amanda Castro choose costume for baby’s 1st Halloween | Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies said they were able to recover about 90% of the man’s body, which was discovered on July 18 near the Toscana development, a gated community that sits just off Old Kings Road to the east of Interstate 95.

“(I found) what looks to me — I looked it up online, and I’ve been looking ... it looks like a human femur bone,” a man said in a call to 911 dispatchers that brought deputies to the scene.

Hear the call to 911 in the media player below:

Deputies said they have not ruled out foul play in the man’s death.

Investigators also have not yet been able to determine when or how the man died, according to a news release; however, they have determined that the remains do not match any of their current missing persons cases.

The sheriff’s office said DNA testing is underway which will then be matched against the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System.

Anyone with information on this case or who may know the identity of the man is asked to the sheriff’s office at 386-313-4911 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: