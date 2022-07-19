Human remains found during construction in Palm Coast, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. – Human remains were unearthed during a construction project Tuesday in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the remains were found near the Toscana development, a gated community that sits just off of Old Kings Road to the east of Interstate 95.

Deputies said there is a large law enforcement presence there and people are asked to avoid the area.

No information about the remains or what state they are in has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

