Human remains found during construction in Palm Coast, deputies say

Remains found near Toscana gated community

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Flagler County, Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. – Human remains were unearthed during a construction project Tuesday in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the remains were found near the Toscana development, a gated community that sits just off of Old Kings Road to the east of Interstate 95.

Deputies said there is a large law enforcement presence there and people are asked to avoid the area.

No information about the remains or what state they are in has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

