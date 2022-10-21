D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30.

D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not already receive assistance through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Once pre-registered, residents must call the D-SNAP call center between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. for an interview.

You can call 888-348-0408 or 855-278-7136 to schedule a phone interview.

Phone interviews will be held on the following days and will be organized based on residents’ last names.

A-F: Thursday, Oct. 27

G-N: Friday, Oct. 28

O-Z: Saturday, Oct. 29

Any last name: Sunday, Oct. 30

In-person D-SNAP events will also be held for residents who are unable to virtually register and schedule interviews.

The dates for in-person events have not yet been released.

Eligible residents will receive an electronic benefit transfer card by mail that can be used at United States Department of Agriculture food retailers.

For more information, click here.

