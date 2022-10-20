Damage estimates top $325M in Volusia County after Hurricane Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The full scope of the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian is still coming into focus across Central Florida, as the estimated costs continue to climb in several counties.

The latest numbers from the Volusia County Property Appraiser show the damage costs there have now climbed to $325,466,357.

According to the property appraiser, more than a third of the damage was done to single-family homes, at an estimated cost of $187,876,719. In all, 5,683 single-family homes saw some issues from the storm, with 37 of those destroyed by Ian, according to the county.

Commercial properties saw the second largest portion of the damage with 623 properties affected at a cost of $114,095,617.

Mobile homes, multifamily properties, condos and government property make up the remainder of the damage with an estimated cost of $23,494,021.

This latest estimate is about $40 million more than the county’s previous estimates.

Volusia County residents are eligible for individual assistance from FEMA, as well as transitional housing assistance.

People can apply for FEMA assistance by visiting disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA app or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

Residents can also call the Volusia County Citizens Information Center to hear about about community resources at 1-866-345-0345.

