Firehouse Subs to offer free subs to first responders

Firehouse Subs is giving away free subs to all first responders for National First Responders Day on Friday, Oct. 28.

All firefighters, police officers, paramedics and EMT’s either in uniform or with a valid ID are invited to grab a free medium sub with any purchase at all Firehouse Subs locations.

A portion of all purchases year-round benefit the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has awarded over $1.6 million to the Orlando area alone, according to Firehouse Subs.

