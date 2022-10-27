84º

Firehouse Subs to offer free subs to first responders

Oct. 28 at all restaurant locations

Rachel Clarke, Digital Intern

Firehouse Subs is giving away free subs to all Orlando area first responders on Friday, Oct. 28. (Firehouse Subs)

Firehouse Subs is giving away free subs to all first responders for National First Responders Day on Friday, Oct. 28.

All firefighters, police officers, paramedics and EMT’s either in uniform or with a valid ID are invited to grab a free medium sub with any purchase at all Firehouse Subs locations.

A portion of all purchases year-round benefit the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has awarded over $1.6 million to the Orlando area alone, according to Firehouse Subs.

You can find the closest location to you by clicking here.

