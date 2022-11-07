Altamonte Springs sets up sandbag location ahead of potential tropical system

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The city of Altamonte Springs announced it will provide sand and bags ahead of a potential tropical system that could become a subtropical or tropical storm in the next couple of days.

The self-service operation will be available beginning Monday, Nov. 7 at Merrill Park located at 985 Merrill Park Drive from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., while supplies last, the city said.

Shovels will not be provided, but staff will be on site from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for those who require assistance, the city announced.

