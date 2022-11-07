Federal judge to hear case of Winter Springs man arrested for Capitol attack

Images included in the arrest warrant for John Nassif, of Winter Springs, Fla. for his accused role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. (Images: FBI)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Winter Springs man arrested and charged for his actions of Jan. 6 will face a bench trial in December instead of a jury hearing his case.

FBI agents arrested John Nassif in May of 2021 after they intercepted social media posts showing him at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Federal prosecutors allege witnesses called the FBI to report photos posted by Nassif on Facebook inside the Capitol building after the breach. FBI investigators reviewed photos and video posted by Nassif inside the Capitol building, according the the arrest warrant.

In court on Monday, Nassif’s attorney requested the judge hear Nassif’s case instead of a jury, which saves time on jury selection, formulating jury questionnaires and deliberations.

Prosecutors informed the court that they plan to take at least a day-and-a-half to present their case, in which they planned to show surveillance video showing Nassif at the Capitol.

His defense attorney said he plans to take the same amount of time to defend Nassif.

His trial is set to begin on Dec. 5.

Nassif is one of 35 Central Florida residents arrested and charged in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol.