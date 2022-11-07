Orange and Lake county election workers stay busy ahead of Election Day

Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays said voters should also know that it’s now too late to mail in your vote-by-mail ballot. You can bring that ballot to your supervisor of elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Election workers across Central Florida are busy ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

In Orange County on Monday, we got an up-close look at machines used to tabulate some of the ballots. Our crew also saw election workers prepping vote-by-mail ballots to be counted.

Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles wants to remind voters that they must go to their assigned precinct if they’re voting on Election Day.

“Check your sample ballot, check your voter information card, or our website to figure out where your polling place is,” said Cowles. “Here’s your final opportunity to vote in this very important election, so get out and vote.”

In Lake County, workers are also getting ready for the election.

“They can take that vote-by-mail ballot with them to the polling place in their precinct, surrender that vote-by-mail ballot, or they can use it as a sample ballot,” said Hays.

At last check, they’ve processed nearly 35,000 vote-by-mail ballots and have seen more than 51,000 early voters.

“Expect lines at your polling place, but just be patient, our workers are being as thorough as they can be,” said Hays.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and you must be in line by 7 p.m.

Also, don’t forget to bring your ID.

As far as security, election leaders in Lake County told News 6 they’re working closely with the sheriffs office, police departments, Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.

