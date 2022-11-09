Power outages from Hurricane Nicole hit major providers in Central Florida

Video showing transformers blowing up on John Young Parkway during Nicole's rain the morning of Nov. 10, 2022.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Public Service Commission on Wednesday morning began to chart power outages attributed to Hurricane Nicole.

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, 177,266 accounts were without power statewide, according to the PSC.

The following outage numbers were reported at 9 p.m. Thursday.

Brevard: 37,072 FPL - 37,060 Duke - 12 Cooperatives - 0

Flagler: 1,950 FPL - 1,950 Duke - 0 Cooperatives - 0

Lake: 1,734 Duke - 634 Cooperatives - 1,093 Municipals - 7

Marion: 8,242 Duke - 6,901 Cooperatives - 913 Municipals - 428

Orange: 8,008 FPL - 0 Duke - 4,120 Municipals - 3,888

Osceola: 381 FPL - 0 Duke - 350 Cooperatives - 0 Municipals - 31

Polk: 180 Duke - 32 TECO - 2 Cooperatives - 0 Municipals - 146

Seminole: 6,413 FPL - 2,530 Duke - 3.883

Sumter: 60 Duke - 51 Cooperatives - 9 Municipals - 0

Volusia: 9,711 FPL - 4,500 Duke - 4,506 Cooperatives - 196 Municipals - 509



