Power outages from Hurricane Nicole hit major providers in Central Florida

Charting Duke, FPL and more in 10 counties

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Video showing transformers blowing up on John Young Parkway during Nicole's rain the morning of Nov. 10, 2022.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Public Service Commission on Wednesday morning began to chart power outages attributed to Hurricane Nicole.

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, 177,266 accounts were without power statewide, according to the PSC.

News 6 caters to a designated market area (DMA) of 10 Florida counties: Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia.

The following outage numbers were reported at 9 p.m. Thursday.

  • Brevard: 37,072
    • FPL - 37,060
    • Duke - 12
    • Cooperatives - 0
  • Flagler: 1,950
    • FPL - 1,950
    • Duke - 0
    • Cooperatives - 0
  • Lake: 1,734
    • Duke - 634
    • Cooperatives - 1,093
    • Municipals - 7
  • Marion: 8,242
    • Duke - 6,901
    • Cooperatives - 913
    • Municipals - 428
  • Orange: 8,008
    • FPL - 0
    • Duke - 4,120
    • Municipals - 3,888
  • Osceola: 381
    • FPL - 0
    • Duke - 350
    • Cooperatives - 0
    • Municipals - 31
  • Polk: 180
    • Duke - 32
    • TECO - 2
    • Cooperatives - 0
    • Municipals - 146
  • Seminole: 6,413
    • FPL - 2,530
    • Duke - 3.883
  • Sumter: 60
    • Duke - 51
    • Cooperatives - 9
    • Municipals - 0
  • Volusia: 9,711
    • FPL - 4,500
    • Duke - 4,506
    • Cooperatives - 196
    • Municipals - 509

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

