Power outages from Hurricane Nicole hit major providers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Public Service Commission on Wednesday morning began to chart power outages attributed to Hurricane Nicole.
As of 9 p.m. Thursday, 177,266 accounts were without power statewide, according to the PSC.
News 6 caters to a designated market area (DMA) of 10 Florida counties: Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia.
The following outage numbers were reported at 9 p.m. Thursday.
- Brevard: 37,072
- FPL - 37,060
- Duke - 12
- Cooperatives - 0
- Flagler: 1,950
- FPL - 1,950
- Duke - 0
- Cooperatives - 0
- Lake: 1,734
- Duke - 634
- Cooperatives - 1,093
- Municipals - 7
- Marion: 8,242
- Duke - 6,901
- Cooperatives - 913
- Municipals - 428
- Orange: 8,008
- FPL - 0
- Duke - 4,120
- Municipals - 3,888
- Osceola: 381
- FPL - 0
- Duke - 350
- Cooperatives - 0
- Municipals - 31
- Polk: 180
- Duke - 32
- TECO - 2
- Cooperatives - 0
- Municipals - 146
- Seminole: 6,413
- FPL - 2,530
- Duke - 3.883
- Sumter: 60
- Duke - 51
- Cooperatives - 9
- Municipals - 0
- Volusia: 9,711
- FPL - 4,500
- Duke - 4,506
- Cooperatives - 196
- Municipals - 509
