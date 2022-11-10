72º

Central Florida airports set to reopen after Nicole barreled through Florida

Operations set to restart for domestic arrivals on Thursday

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

The soon-to-be completed South terminal at Orlando International Airport. (Orlando International Airport)

ORLANDO, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Nicole on its way out of Central Florida, the Orlando International Airport and Daytona Beach International Airport announced they would reopen starting Thursday evening.

According to airport officials, the airport is scheduled to reopen at 8 p.m. for domestic arrivals only.

The airport will resume operations for remaining international and domestic flights on Friday, Nov. 11.

Officials said in a release that the decision to reopen was made after investigating any property damage and considering the safety of passengers and airport employees.

The airport urged passengers to contact their airlines and rental car companies directly for information about individual flights or rental cars.

The release shows that passengers can also pick up any cars left in the airport’s garage now that it is once again open and operational.

In addition, the Daytona Beach International Airport is set to reopen at 4 a.m. Friday, and the airfield will reopen at 6 a.m., according to Volusia County officials.

Nearly 500 flights were canceled after the airport closed its operations at 4 p.m. Wednesday ahead of Nicole’s arrival.

