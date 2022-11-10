Central Florida airports set to reopen after Nicole barreled through Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Nicole on its way out of Central Florida, the Orlando International Airport and Daytona Beach International Airport announced they would reopen starting Thursday evening.

According to airport officials, the airport is scheduled to reopen at 8 p.m. for domestic arrivals only.

[TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole devours Florida shore | Nicole becomes 3rd hurricane ever to hit Florida in November | Become a News 6 Insider]

The airport will resume operations for remaining international and domestic flights on Friday, Nov. 11.

Operational Update – Tropical Storm Nicole

Limited commercial operations will resume at our airport starting at 8 pm tonight, Thursday (11/10/22) – this will include domestic arrivals only. Remaining international and domestic operations will resume tomorrow, Friday (11/11/22). pic.twitter.com/okyKNavCk6 — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) November 10, 2022

Officials said in a release that the decision to reopen was made after investigating any property damage and considering the safety of passengers and airport employees.

The airport urged passengers to contact their airlines and rental car companies directly for information about individual flights or rental cars.

The release shows that passengers can also pick up any cars left in the airport’s garage now that it is once again open and operational.

In addition, the Daytona Beach International Airport is set to reopen at 4 a.m. Friday, and the airfield will reopen at 6 a.m., according to Volusia County officials.

Nearly 500 flights were canceled after the airport closed its operations at 4 p.m. Wednesday ahead of Nicole’s arrival.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: