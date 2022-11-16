Frontier Airlines announces annual ‘All-You-Can-Fly-Pass’ promotion

ORLANDO, Fla. – Frontier Airlines, a low-cost carrier headquartered in Denver, announced an “all-you-can-fly” pass that the airline said will let passengers book unlimited number of flights as long as the pass is valid.

The promotion sells for $599 for the year’s pass, according to their website. An important detail to note – the renewal price is $1,999 a year and will automatically renew unless canceled.

Passes can be purchased now, but the airline said “a limited number of passes will be made available at this price”.

The airline announced that customers can start booking the “all-you-can-fly” on May 2, 2023, but there are some blackout periods, however the carrier claims fights will be available for over 300 days a year.

A fare of 1 cent will be charged per flight plus taxes and fees, but travelers will have to pay extra for bags and seat choice, according to the airline.

Frontier Airlines said the pass will give pass holders access to all U.S. destinations including Puerto Rico with the ability to book an unlimited number of flights as long as the pass is valid.

