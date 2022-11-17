News 6 celebrates Teach-In Day at schools across Central Florida

News 6 photojournalist Corrie Murray and Trooper Steve went to Dream Lake Elementary in Apopka to speak with students about careers in television news.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Each year, Central Florida school districts host a Teach-In Day and News 6 takes part to help teach students about the role of journalism in our community.

Several members of the News 6 team including anchors, reporters, photographers and more took part in the school initiative.

Orange County Public Schools website said, “Each November, in celebration of American Education Week, the Foundation brings business and civic leaders into the classrooms — in a fun and engaging way — to talk with students about academics, careers, and the future.”

For an hour out of their day, News 6 staff got to give Central Florida students a glimpse into the world of TV news.

Take a look at how they got results for our communities.

In the video player above, you can see Trooper Steve Montiero and photographer Corie Murray at Dream Lake Elementary.

“Whatever you love doing, make sure you make a life out of that. because you can get paid,” Murray said to the students.

Anchor Ginger Gadsden stopped by two elementary schools in Orange County: Shingle Creek Elementary in Orlando and Lovell Elementary in Apopka.

Anchor Matt Austin talked with students at Stone Lakes Elementary in Orange County.

Meteorologist Samara Cokinos spoke to kids at Hidden Oaks Elementary in Orlando.

“Hearing their recent hurricane stories really hit home knowing the coverage and information all meteorologists provide during huge weather events was heard loud and clear,” Cokinos said. “Students of all ages talked about flooding in their neighborhoods and even some of their homes. It was heartbreaking, but the fact they stayed safe and were back at school to tell those stories is all that mattered. Plus the numerous questions about whether or not Santa was real and how I tracked him on TV really made my day.”

Anchor Lisa Bell spoke with 3rd graders at Lake Silver Elementary.

Beyond the teach-ins at Central Florida Schools, reporter Jerry Askin spoke Thursday to 60 journalism and communication students at Bethune Cookman University. The speaking engagement was a professional seminar at the historically Black college.

“I talked to them about the importance of having a mentor, internships, how vital it is for diversity in newsrooms and how to navigate getting a job in TV,” Askin said.