Where drinking is a pleasure: Publix offering in-store bar at 3 Central Florida locations

Publix is now offering a new amenity to customers at five Florida locations, the ability to tie one on while shopping.

Publix Pours will offer beer and wine, along with coffee, tea, kombucha, acai bowls and smoothies.

The in-store bars will give people the ability to sip and shop, the company’s website said. Publix Pours will even offer beer flights for people to sample multiple brews, the website reads.

The Central Florida stores offering Publix Pours include:

3171 S. Orange Ave., Orlando

1720 E. Highway 50, Clermont

101 E. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach

The other two Publix Pours locations are in Naples and St. Augustine.

