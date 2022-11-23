Pulse shooting survivor flies to Colorado in support of Club Q victims

ORLANDO, Fla. – A survivor of the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando is set to travel to Colorado Springs in support of the victims of the Club Q attack over the weekend.

In Colorado, the suspect in Saturday’s deadly shooting at Club Q, an LGBT club, faced a judge for the first time Wednesday.

Anderson Aldrich is accused of killing five people and hurting many others.

Anderson Aldrich (Colorado Springs Police Department)

Aldrich is being held in jail without bond. He faces five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of bias-motivated crimes.

More than six years ago, Central Florida was in a similar situation with the deadly shooting at the Pulse nightclub. Next week, one survivor will be flying out west to let people in Colorado Springs know that help is available.

Neema Bahrami said he didn’t think twice about buying his plane ticket after learning about the deadly shooting at Club Q.

“We said, ‘We’ve got to go, we have to.’ There were no other questions asked about it. Our family is in need,” Bahrami said. “It made me relive the moment that I had.”

Baharami is a Pulse survivor and worked at Pulse as the entertainment manager. He said he’s heading to Colorado Springs Tuesday to show love and support to survivors, families and people there who may just need to be embraced.

“We are going to do whatever we can, as people did that for us at Pulse six years ago. It was touching when everyone around the world spread that message of love and came to our rescue for our feelings,” Bahrami said.

News 6 has followed Bahrami’s journey since the Pulse shooting, including his efforts to organize vigils, establish a non-profit aimed at spreading love, and his push to end hate.

The club’s owner Barbara Poma is also making the trip to Colorado next week. She’s the founder of One Pulse Foundation that’s working to create a permanent Pulse memorial.

“We know what it feels like. We know what they should expect, and this way, we can at least introduce ourselves and let them know we’re here for them when they’re ready,” Poma said. “Something has to change, and we have to know and believe that love is much more powerful than hate.”

