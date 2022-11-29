🕹️Win passes to Max Action Arena gaming attraction in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Whether you’re an experienced gamer or newbie, Max Action Arena has a variety of activities that will get your mind going and foster teamwork.

The new attraction, Max Action Arena at ICON Park in Orlando (located at 8441 International Drive, Suite 200), offers axe throwing, a full-scale escape room, seven adventure rooms and state-of-the-art Generation 3 Zero Latency virtual reality arena. (The only one in Florida.)

Immerse yourself in adventures from finding gems, taking on zombies, escaping an alien ship and solving a missile crisis.

You can enter below to win Two (2) Pick 2 Tour Passes valued at $80.

Pick 2 Tour

Choice of Any 2 Attractions :

:15 Min Zero Latency

:30 Min Axe Throwing

:25 Min Adventure Rooms

Approx :30 Min Escape Room

The contest ends December 6, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.