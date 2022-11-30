Florida man, 76, pleads guilty to lewd act, touching woman on flight

BOSTON – A 76-year-old Florida man accused of performing lewd acts and touching a 21-year-old woman’s leg without her consent on a Boston-bound flight earlier this year has pleaded guilty.

Federal prosecutors in Boston said Tuesday that Donald Edward Robinson, 76, of Bonita Springs, faces up to 90 days in prison at sentencing scheduled for March.

Prosecutors said Robinson and the victim were on a flight from New Jersey to Boston on April 8 when the defendant exposed himself, inappropriately touched himself and put his hand on the thigh of the 21-year-old woman seated next to him.

The woman alerted another passenger and a flight attendant, and the man was later arrested.