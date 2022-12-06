How Central Florida law enforcement is adjusting to a changing landscape of policing

Solutionaries host Louis Bolden takes a deep dive into two local law enforcement agencies, Daytona Beach, and Volusia County. What are the top cops in both departments doing to adjust to the changing landscape of policing in the 21st century.

With everything that’s happened in the last several years — the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, a rash of officer-involved shooting incidents, the Black Lives Matter movement and calls to defund the police — many law enforcement agencies have sought to make changes to their policies.

How have attitudes towards the police changed over the last twenty years? What are our officers doing right and what can they do better? Are sheriffs and police chiefs doing anything to adjust to the new normal of transparency brought on by social media, smartphones, dashcams, bodycams, and home security systems?

This week’s episode of Solutionaries on the News 6+ Takeover examines two Central Florida police agencies and how their leaders are navigating the roadblocks in performing the fundamental job of keeping the public safe.

Solutionaries: Policing 2.0 is a slice of a much bigger pie. You’ll hear from civilians and law enforcement who are passionate about policing and how they’re inspiring change.

