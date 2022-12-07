A new Florida Legislature is in place. Here’s how to contact your state lawmakers

Democratic members remain sitting as Republicans stand and applaud while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of a legislative session, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida now has its new slate of state lawmakers in place. There are plenty of returning faces, but with legislative maps being redrawn and a midterm election, there are new faces too, and legislative veterans representing new districts. In fact, your usual legislative district could be different now.

Like U.S. congressmen, everyone is assigned a Florida representative and senator based on where they live.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

To find out who represents you in the Florida Legislature, the Florida House website has a search tool. It shows you your federal and state lawmakers based on just your address. It also provides their contact information.

Many Florida lawmakers are also active on social media, particularly Facebook and Twitter.

Looking to reach other lawmakers in our region? Check out the maps below.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: